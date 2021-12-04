Watch
Buffalo Bills offensive lineman Cody Ford 'questionable' for Monday's game against New England

Hans Deryk/AP
Buffalo Bills offensive tackle Cody Ford (74) stands on the field during the first half of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Hans Deryk)
Posted at 3:42 PM, Dec 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-04 15:42:32-05

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Bills say offensive lineman Cody Ford is questionable to play in Monday night's game against the New England Patriots.

In addition, the Bills say fullback Reggie Gilliam and defensive end Efe Obada are also questionable for Monday's game.

The Bills are expecting offensive lineman Spencer Brown to return from the COVID-19 list for Monday.

