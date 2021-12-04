Buffalo Bills offensive lineman Cody Ford 'questionable' for Monday's game against New England

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Bills say offensive lineman Cody Ford is questionable to play in Monday night's game against the New England Patriots.

In addition, the Bills say fullback Reggie Gilliam and defensive end Efe Obada are also questionable for Monday's game.

The Bills are expecting offensive lineman Spencer Brown to return from the COVID-19 list for Monday.

