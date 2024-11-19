Buffalo Bills offensive line the unsung heroes in win over Kansas City Chiefs

BUFFALO, NY. (WKBW) — With no Spencer Brown and a stout Kansas City defensive front, it seemed as if the Buffalo Bills offensive line would be in for a long evening at Highmark Stadium on Sunday.

But that group ended up being the unsung heroes of Sunday's 30-21 win over the Chiefs as they gave up zero sacks and each person chipped in individual efforts that led to such a strong outing as a unit.

The first person we'll highlight is guard O'Cyrus Torrence who had the daunting assignment of being the primary blocker of two-time All-Pro defensive tackle Chris Jones.

This breakdown here does a great job of illustrating Torrence's effectiveness in limiting Jones' play-making ability

The other standout we will mention is tackle Ryan Van Demark, who came in for the injured Spencer Brown and performed above expectations in his first career NFL start.

Fans may not have noticed Van Demark's performance in the win but quarterback Josh Allen and head coach Sean McDermott certainly did.

"He works his tail off, and he cares so much about this game. So it was very cool to see him go in there and play as well as he did. Throw him in there and, you know, it didn't seem like we missed a beat," Allen said.

"Through some of the course of the injuries that we've dealt with is good in terms of building up wisdom, building up, hey, I've been here before, type of a feeling," McDermott added.

The Bills will enter the bye week at 9-2 overall, their best record since 1992.