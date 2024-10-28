Buffalo Bills offense shows growth with fast start in win over Seattle Seahawks

BUFFALO, NY. (WKBW) — Getting off to a fast start on offense is something the Buffalo Bills offense had not done well over the first seven weeks of the season. And no one has been asked about it more than quarterback Josh Allen.

On Sunday, he led a 14-play, 90-yard drive that ended in a two-yard touchdown pass to Keon Coleman. A true sign that perhaps this offense is finally starting to piece the puzzle together.

"It's a lot of execution and quick little decisions that snowball into bigger things," Allen said after the game. "Again, we could've let turnovers detour us from having a good game but we found ways to keep moving the ball."

The Bills have done a good job over the past few weeks of sustaining long drives that start backed up deep in their own territory. It's been a difference-maker when they've had trouble getting into a rhythm early in games. Bills head coach Sean McDermott says it was good to see the offense do both on Sunday.

"You know you have to be efficient and explosive on offense all at the same time and I felt like we were both," McDermott said. "We were getting chunks and being efficient when we needed to be efficient. It's a good start as a team wholistically and cash in when we got the chance to cash in the red zone included."

Sunday's win also proves the obvious that something as simple as a fast start on offense can give you an edge that dictates the flow of the game. That's especially helpful when you're playing on the road in an environment like Lumen Field.

"Especially in environments like this, you want to start fast as an offense and try to get that energy to calm down in the stadium. Our defense did a good job of getting that momentum to us and we were able to go down and score quick."