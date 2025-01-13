Watch Now
Buffalo Bills make statement with dominant win over Denver Broncos

Team moves on to AFC Divisional Round against Baltimore Ravens
Despite a slow start, the Buffalo Bills controlled the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball en route to a dominant win against the Denver Broncos.
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — For months, the Buffalo Bills have said there is something special about this team. On Sunday against the Denver Broncos they showed us some examples.

On offense, the Bills had 471 yards and no turnovers. Both the rushing attack and passing game were efficient and effective, against a defense some people believed was the best unit the Bills have faced this season.

But what was most promising was the Bills ability to lock things down on defense. After giving up a 43 yard touchdown to Troy Franklin on the Broncos fifth play of the game, the defense pitched a shut out. They pressured rookie quarterback Bo Nix, were stingy stopping the run, and made just enough plays in pass coverage.

So what other takeaways do we have from the Bills big win? 7 Sports Director Matt Bove and sports reporter Dom Tibbetts discuss the win and quickly look ahead to the divisional round match up against the Baltimore Ravens.

