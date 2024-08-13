Buffalo Bills make more roster moves as the team prepares for preseason game in Pittsburgh

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — From a strictly roster standpoint, Tuesday was one of the Buffalo Bills' most active days in months.

The team placed two players on injured reserve, waived a player, and signed three new guys on one-year deals. With injuries starting to pop up and position battles continuing the team is changing things as they prepare for their second preseason game.

News and notes from Tuesday:

The Chase Claypool era in Buffalo could be coming to an end before it ever really started. On Tuesday morning, the team announced Claypool was placed on Injured Reserve. Claypool has been dealing with a toe injury since day four of training camp on July 28. Claypool's injury was originally considered "day-to-day." The most likely outcome with Claypool is some sort of injury settlement that must be agreed upon in the next week. If not, Claypool would spend the entire season on IR with the Bills. It's a disappointing development after the wide receiver had a strong start to the offseason in the spring. Many people, myself included, thought Claypool could push for a spot on the 53-man roster with a strong summer.

The team also announced quarterback Shane Buechele was placed on IR after a neck injury in Saturday's preseason loss to the Bears. Wide receiver Bryan Thompson was also waived/released.

With three newly available spots, the Bills signed wide receivers Damiere Byrd and Deon Cain, in addition to quarterback Ben DiNucci.

Byrd has a chance to make an impact in the return game after a lackluster preseason debut by the players vying for the top return job.

Cain, 28, is a bit more of an unknown and spent last season with the Eagles practice squad and the Birmingham Stallions of the UFL.

As for DiNucci, he'll likely see significant playing time on Saturday as he returns to his hometown of Pittsburgh for the Bills' second preseason game.

Other notes from Tuesday's practice:

Linebacker Matt Milano had his day cut short with what appeared to be an injury to his left arm/wrist. Milano was evaluated by trainers for several minutes but never left the sideline. After spending several minutes with trainers, Milano remained on the field but did not take part in any of the remaining drills or 11-on-11 work.

Safety Cole Bishop spent time running at the beginning of practice which is usually a good sign for any player returning from injury. Defensive tackle DaQuan Jones was a full participant on Tuesday after missing the last few practices. Wide receiver Curtis Samuel had a veteran rest day as the Bills WR deals with "general soreness."

Tyler Bass was 4-for-6 on the day during the special teams portion of practice at the end of the day. Bass badly missed one kick, made the next, missed his next attempt, and then finished with three consecutive makes.

Keon Coleman had another impressive catch at the back of the end zone during red zone work. Cornerback Christian Benford had Coleman covered, but Allen threw a ball up high that Coleman was able to come down with. In fairness to Benford, Allen was pressured and usually those plays are blown dead during camp but the Bills QB rolled out to his right and extended the play.