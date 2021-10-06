Watch
Buffalo Bills linebacker Tremaine Edmunds named AFC Defensive Player of the Week, first in career

Joshua Bessex/AP
Buffalo Bills middle linebacker Tremaine Edmunds (49) rushes during the first half of an NFL football game against the Houston Texans, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex)
Posted at 9:00 AM, Oct 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-06 09:00:10-04

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo Bills linebacker Tremaine Edmunds has been named AFC Defensive Player of the Week for his Week 4 performance in the team's 40-0 victory over the Houston Texans at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park on Sunday.

Edmunds, who currently leads the Bills with 21 tackles this season, notched five tackles on Sunday and one interception. The pick set up the Bills offense for a touchdown on the following drive.

The middle linebacker was drafted by the Bills with the 16th overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft. The Bills traded up with the Baltimore Ravens in order to select Edmunds. He was the second pick first-round pick for the Bills in 2018, the first being quarterback Josh Allen. Allen won AFC Offensive Player of the Week last week.

This is Edmunds' first time receiving an AFC Defensive Player of the Week award.

