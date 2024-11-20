Buffalo Bills linebacker Terrel Bernard earns 2nd career AFC Defensive Player of Week honors

BUFFALO, NY. (WKBW) — For the second time in his career Buffalo Bills linebacker Terrel Bernard has earned the AFC's Defensive Player of the Week honors.

Terrel Bernard has been named AFC Defensive Player of the Week. pic.twitter.com/MBNjS42zDn — Buffalo Bills PR (@BuffaloBillsPR) November 20, 2024

In the Bills 30-21 win over Kansas City, Bernard recorded a team-high eight tackles, one sack and one intercpetion that sealed Buffalo's win late as the Chiefs were tyring to drive down the field.

Bernard was the only player in the NFL this week to record both a sack and an interception making him one of nine Bills players in franchise history to record multiple games with both a sack and interception.

Buffalo is on a bye this week but returns to Highmark Stadium for Sunday Night Football on December 1st when they will face the San Francisco 49ers.