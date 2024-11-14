Watch Now
SportsBuffalo Bills

Actions

Buffalo Bills linebacker Matt Milano's return to practice sparks excitement from team

Buffalo Bills LB Matt Milano returned to practice and Dion Dawkins painted the picture, "58 was out there running around with his Christmas reds on so it was a good sight."
Posted

ORCHARD PARK, NY. (WKBW) — Buffalo Bills left tackle Dion Dawkins painted the picture on Thursday, "58 was out there running around with his Christmas reds on so it was a good sight."

Bills linebacker Matt Milano returned to practice for the first time that reporters have been able to observe since August when he suffered a bicep injury that has sidelined him since.

"Matt's worked extremely hard to get out to there. So to have him out there and running around with us has been fun," said fellow linebacker Terrel Bernard. "It's good to just have his presence out there; he's a leader on this team. He's a guy who knows this defense and plays at an elite level."

Now before we get too far ahead of ourselves, Milano will not play Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs. However, when you're the caliber of player Milano is, not only to his team but around the league, you don't have to wait for your first game back to make your presence known.

"The impact is immediate, the presence is immediate, his voice and aura is immediate," Dawkins adds. "Every play the defensive tackles are probably happier than everyone else because linebackers help the tackles play in better ways. I'm happy that Milano is back and he's out there running around and smiling."

Get Bills game updates the Monday after each game by signing up for our Monday Morning Quarterback newsletter.
Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
wkbw_50662_7Things_Social_1024x512_w.jpg

Plan your weekend with these 7 things to do!