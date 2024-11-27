Buffalo Bills linebacker Matt Milano trending in the right direction for game vs. 49ers

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — Welcome to the part of the season where the weather could start to be a factor in Orchard Park at Highmark Stadium. With snow in the forecast this weekend, a big question for the team as they returned to practice was how much, if any, attention they have paid to the forecast.

"Yes, from a preparation standpoint. We've been through it before so we've got some experience with it," head coach Sean McDermott said.

"If there's anybody that's done it enough it's me," quarterback Josh Allen said. "I feel like I'm comfortable without whatever elements are thrown our way, and that's just kind of the nature of the beast playing here in Buffalo, you have to deal with elements like this."

Matt Milano at practice this afternoon



- Normal practice jersey

- Brace on left arm

- Things trending in right direction for Sunday 📈#BillsMafia @WKBW pic.twitter.com/nCN7j7jpNM — Dom Tibbetts (@DomTibbettsTV) November 27, 2024

Regardless of the elements, Wednesday was a huge step in the right direction for linebacker Matt Milano. He practiced without a red non-contact jersey for the first time since his bicep injury and was listed on the injury report as a full participant.

"He's where he was when left off, if not better," fellow linebacker Terrel Bernard said. "I think his communication, his energy, and his effort when he's out there has been great, it's great to have him back out there."

"We knew he was coming back so it was like working while he waits," cornerback Taron Johnson said. "But having him back out there, it just feels comfortable because I've played with him for such a long time. It's just good to have him back."

Milano hasn't played in a game since Week 5 of last season when he suffered a season ending injury in the loss to Jacksonville in London. He recovered from that injury, only to injure his bicep in August and sideline him an additional three months.

"I'm just extremely happy for him getting back out there, flying around, and making plays," Allen said. "He's battled quite a few things over the last year and a half, so, the boys are very happy for him, I'll tell you that."

"He looks good. It's what we expect," Bernard added. "He's worked hard the last year and a half to get himself ready to go and play."

As for the other players on the injury report:

Keon Coleman and Spencer Brown were both listed as limited participants on Wednesday. McDermott said they'll see how they do this week.

Like Milano, DeWayne Carter is returning from injured reserve and was listed as a full participant. The only Bills player that did not practice on Wednesday was tight end Dalton Kincaid.