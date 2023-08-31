Buffalo Bills linebacker Christian Kirksey begins new journey but with good company

ORCHARD PARK, NY. (WKBW) — It's not often we're going to talk about a linebacker on the Buffalo Bills practice squad, but the arrival of veteran Christian Kirksey couldn't have come at a better time.

With the uncertainty of a Week 1 starter lined up for the middle linebacker position, Kirksey is hoping to provide some more competition inside the linebacker room all while learning his seventh playbook in 10 seasons.

"At the end of the day defense is defense. You got certain coverages. You got to adjust to some of the blitzes," Kirksey told reporters. "You can only do so much on defense and I'm a quick learner. I'll get on board fast."

Kirksey spent much of his first practice in Orchard Park going through drills and getting a feel for his new routine and teammates, but there is one teammate he already knew very well, Bills safety Micah Hyde.

The two played their college ball together at the University of Iowa and on a more personal note they each gave speeches at each other's weddings.

When it comes to learning a new defense, Micah has no concerns for his good friend.

"He's had what seven different playbooks in the 10 different years he's been in the league," Hyde says. "If anything, learning a playbook is probably his specialty."

Reporter: "You know him well seven is the exact number he said."

"Seven for real? Jesus that's terrible," (followed by laughter) Hyde added.