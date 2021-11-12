Buffalo Bills LB Tremaine Edmunds ruled out for Sunday's game against the New York Jets

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo Bills linebacker Tremaine Edmunds has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the New York Jets due to a hamstring injury.

Bills head coach Sean McDermott made the announcement on WGR 550 Friday morning.

McDermott also announced offensive lineman Spencer Brown and tight end Dawson Knox are trending in the right direction, cornerback Taron Johnson has cleared concussion protocol and running back Zack Moss remains in concussion protocol.

Thursday the Bills made a series of roster moves, most notably placing defensive tackle Justin Zimmer on injured reserve with a season-ending knee injury that will require surgery and signing cornerback Cam Lewis to the active roster from the practice squad.

The Bills (5-3) take on the Jets (2-6) at MetLife Stadium Sunday at 1 p.m.