Buffalo Bills place DT Justin Zimmer on IR and sign CB Cam Lewis to active roster

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Bills announced a series of roster moves Thursday morning.

The team announced defensive tackle Justin Zimmer has been placed on injured reserve with a season-ending knee injury that will require surgery and cornerback Cam Lewis has been signed to the active roster from the practice squad.

The Bills also announced quarterback Davis Webb will be elevated practice squad for Sunday's game for the second week in a row, while practice squad quarterback Jake Fromm and practice squad wide receiver Tanner Gentry were activated from the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

Wide receiver Jake Kumerow and quarterback Mitch Trubisky remain on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.