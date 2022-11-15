Buffalo Bills host Thanksgiving Blitz to distribute holiday meals with Feedmore WNY

BUFFALO (WKBW) — Plenty of smiles on Tuesday at the annual Thanksgiving Blitz. The Buffalo Bills teaming up with Feedmore WNY to distribute 600 holiday meals to families simply trying to make ends meet.

"The annual Thanksgiving Blitz with the Buffalo Bills is such a critical event for Feedmore WNY and our local families facing food insecurity," said Catherine Schick, Public Relations Manager for Feedmore WNY. "Not only are these families able to come out and receive a wonderful wholesome Thanksgiving meal, completely funded by the Buffalo Bills, but they are also able to meet with players, take a photo with them and say hello."

Bills rookie wide receiver Khalil Shakir was among the players on hand. Shakir says he was happy to give back to a community that loves to support the hometown team.

Jay Fair Buffalo Bills wide receiver Khalil Shakir was among the players on hand to hand out Thanksgiving meal totes to 600 Western New York families.

"It think it's huge," said Shakir. "They see us on game days with our jerseys on, and on social media can connect with us through that, but to get out here and connect with us in person and to see them face to face and communicate with them, it's helping out putting smiles on their faces. I think it's going a long way."

Meal totes included not only turkey but all of the fixings giving families some peace of mind in the face of rising prices and stress during the holiday season.

"We do know that there are so many people struggling right now," said Schick. "We have seen in the last six months an eleven percent increase in the number of people who are served per month by our food pantries. . There is a lot of need and we really need the continued support of the Western New York community to make sure that no one has to go hungry during the holiday season or for any time for whatever reason."

Feedmore WNY says the organization can always use your support during this busy time of year to help our neighbors in need. If you would like to donate money, food or volunteer you can contact Feedmore WNY here.