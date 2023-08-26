Buffalo Bills hold on for 24-21 win in preseason finale over Chicago Bears

CHICAGO, IL. (WKBW) — In their third and final preseason game of the year. The Buffalo Bills will head back to Western New York with a 24-21 win over the Chicago Bears

What a difference a week makes. After the Bills defense forced a quick three-and-out on the Bears opening drive. Josh Allen and the offense stormed down Soldier field in a 12 play, 72 yard drive that resulted in a Damien Harris two-yard rushing touchdown.

That would be the last time Josh Allen would see the field. Kyle Allen came in on the next offensive series. Which did not start well after he was intercepted on a deep out-route that was under-thrown and intended for Gabe Davis.

Later in the second quarter however Allen would connect with tight end Quintin Morris on a 29-yard strike to push the lead to 14-3 in favor of Buffalo.

Chicago would respond with a touchdown of their own on the ensuing drive to cut the Bills lead to 14-10. And right before halftime, Buffalo added a field goal to make it 17-10.

This game stayed pretty quiet through the third quarter with a Bears field goal being the only points scored in the quarter.

But things ignited for the Bills on the first play of the fourth. Darrynton Evans ripped off a 35-yard run, breaking multiple tackles on his way in for his second touchdown of the preseason.

Chicago would add a late touchdown after Sam Martin's punt was blocked a few plays prior. But despite the late-scare, Buffalo would hold on for the 24-21 win. Ending the preseason 2-1.

They'll open up the regular season on the road for Monday night football September 11th against the New York Jets.