Buffalo Bills hang on against the New England Patriots despite sloppy performance

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — It wasn't pretty, but it was a win.

The Buffalo Bills accomplished what they needed to on Sunday despite an uninspiring effort against one of the NFL’s worst teams. The Bills kept their slim hopes of the No. 1 seed in the AFC alive and are a step closer to at worst, locking up the No. 2 seed. The Bills will clinch the No. 2 if they win either of their final two games.

But more important than anything was Josh Allen’s injury not proving to be significant. Allen had a right elbow contusion late in Sunday’s game. He said he lost feeling in his hand for about five to ten minutes after the injury but slowly started to regain feeling while warming up on the sideline.

With only two games until the playoffs, there's nothing more important than being as healthy as possible. A banged-up Allen would’ve been a crushing blow to the Bills, but it appears they dodged a bullet.

The same can be said for Taron Johnson, who briefly left the game to be evaluated for a head injury. Johnson returned for the final minutes of the game after he was cleared by doctors.

As far as the game is concerned, Buffalo managed to erase a 14-point deficit thanks to some big plays on defense. The Bills forced turnovers on three consecutive possessions, including a fumble recovered for a touchdown to make it 24-14. The other turnovers were a Greg Rousseau forced fumble recovered by Dorian Williams and a Cam Lewis interception.

"I thought we played sloppy in the first half," head coach Sean McDermott said. "Second half was a lot better, controlling the line of scrimmage and getting some takeaways."

