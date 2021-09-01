Buffalo Bills GM Brandon Beane discusses team's 53-man roster

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Bills trimmed their roster to 53 players Tuesday as they began preparations for the regular season.

Some surprising cuts were LS Reid Ferguson, QB Jake Fromm, WR Isaiah Hodgins, TE Jacob Hollister, CB Cam Lewis and QB Davis Webb.

Bills GM Brandon Beane spoke to the media prior to Wednesday's practice to address the roster cuts and said the team is not putting in any waiver claims.

The #Bills aren’t putting in any waiver claims. Clearly they feel like they’ve put together a deep & competitive roster — Matthew Bové (@Matt_Bove) September 1, 2021

Beane said Ferguson is back on the roster and WR Marquez Stevenson is heading to the IR in a corresponding move. It was believed there may have been a similar corresponding move to bring Hollister back to the team, but Beane said the tight end will not be returning at this time. He expects Hollister will be signed by another team in the next day or so.

Beane said he wouldn’t close the door on bringing back Hollister but expects he’ll be with another team — Matthew Bové (@Matt_Bove) September 1, 2021

Beane also said he would have loved to keep an extra safety or corner but they went heavy on the defensive line.

NFL Network's Tom Peliserro reports the following waiver claims were made in the NFL Wednesday. Of the players the Bills cut, the only player a waiver claim was placed on was CB Nick McCloud by the Cincinnati Bengals.

The Bills may attempt to place some of the players they cut on their practice squad. That could be the case for Fromm, Webb and RB Antonio Williams as they were all spotted in attendance practice Wednesday.

On the injury front, WR Isaiah McKenzie, TE Tommy Sweeney and DT Harrison Phillips don’t appear to have long term injuries and Beane said he wouldn’t rule them out for the start of the season. They were all in attendance at practice Wednesday wearing red non-contact jerseys.

Tommy Sweeney & Harrison Phillips are out here at practice. Isaiah McKenzie is also on the field, but wearing a red non contact jersey. Dane Jackson and Taron Johnson are also in red non-contact jerseys. — Matthew Bové (@Matt_Bove) September 1, 2021

Good sign on the injury front -- McKenzie was wearing a red jersey but participated in most of the drills today #BillsMafia @WKBW pic.twitter.com/g2drLmWYfc — Matthew Bové (@Matt_Bove) September 1, 2021

You can watch Beane's full press conference below.