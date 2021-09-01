Bills bring back 15 for initial 2021 practice squad

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — On Wednesday afternoon, Bills GM Brandon Beane said that Buffalo had not made any waiver claims. You can find all of his comments from the open practice here.

All 15 players that the Bills signed to their practice squad are familiar faces that spent training camp in Orchard Park. They are as follows:

• QB Jake Fromm

• QB Davis Webb

• RB Antonio Williams

• WR Tanner Gentry

• WR Isaiah Hodgins

• TE Quintin Morris

• OL Jack Anderson

• OL Jamil Douglas

• DE Mike Love

• DT Brandin Bryant

• LB Joe Giles-Harris

• CB Cam Lewis

• CB Rachad Wildgoose

• DB Olaijah Griffin

• S Josh Thomas

Fromm, a 2020 5th round pick, saw his first game action this preseason after spending his rookie year as the Buffalo's emergency COVID-19 quarterback. For Webb, 2021 will be his second year on the Bills' practice squad.

RB Antonio Williams, DE Mike Love, CB Cam Lewis, and S Josh Thomas all suited up for the Bills at some point during the 2020 season, while CB Rachad Wildgoose and OL Jack Anderson were selected by Buffalo in the 2021 NFL Draft.

All of the NFL's practice squad rules for 2020 will apply again in 2021. Two practice squad players may be promoted each game week; and the Bills can protect up to four practice squad players per week from being signed by another team.

Buffalo opens its regular season at home on September 12th against the Pittsburgh Steelers at 1:00 p.m.