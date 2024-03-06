Buffalo Bills give fans an inside look at 'Bills Stadium Experience' in new 'Built For Buffalo' episode

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Bills are giving fans an inside look at the "Bills Stadium Experience" in a new "Built For Buffalo" episode.

"Built for Buffalo" is a series created by the Bills to document the planning and construction of the team's new stadium. Just last month the first major construction milestone was reached when the first steel beam was installed at the site.

The inside look at the "Bills Stadium Experience" is the second episode of the series and was released at 7 p.m. on Tuesday on the Bills YouTube channel. You can watch it here.

According to the Bills, the Bills Stadium Experience is the official preview center for the team's new stadium. It is located in the Walker Center Plaza in Williamsville and is an appointment-only venue. The Bills said season ticket holders will be the first to be invited to visit the Stadium Experience, followed by priority list members. You can visit the Stadium Experience website to learn more and place a deposit to join the priority list.