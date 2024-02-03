'A super exciting day': Steel beam installed at new Bills stadium, 60% of steel coming from NYS

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — An exciting day as crews began the next big phase of the future Highmark Stadium.

The first steel beam was installed at the location of the new Bills stadium, in Orchard Park, Friday.

Now a little over seven months from when crews broke ground in the summer of 2023, the Bills organization shared the project is right on schedule.

"You could see out there today with the steel going in. We're really talking about another 12 or so months of steel before you'll see the full skeleton in place," Erie County Stadium Corporation President Steve Ranalli said. "I think this is what the Governor envisioned when she decided to put $600 million into this stadium. It was to create union jobs, a lot of construction work and then obviously to make sure we keep the Bills in town for another 30 years."

Crews have taken taking pride in their work and shared their excitement with 7News last Friday when signing the steel beam was available and Governor Kathy Hochul paid a visit.

"It makes you want to get up and go to work and put your 110% in," heavy equipment operator Cleveland Wrght said.

Ranalli added, "We completed the excavation over 500,000 cubic yards of material, came out to create the hole. We've got about 40-50% of the foundations already poured in place now the steel start and sort of chase that around the bowl. As we complete, the steel will go around level by level over the next year or so."

Roughly 300 people were on site Friday working hard for months to get to this point.

Ranalli explained they are hoping to ramp up to having about 1,500 people on site a day.

Almost 100% of the steel will be American-made with about 60% of it coming from right here in New York State.

Ranalli said, "The company we are working with, Cives Steel Co. is out of Gouverneur, New York. They've been there since 1952. They're actually a national firm now. They've grown into something that large. They're going to be using 3 fabrication shops throughout New York State to deliver a bunch of that steel to the site."

The new Bills stadium is on track to make its debut for the 2026 season.