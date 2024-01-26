'It's going to be an amazing place': The next chapter in the construction of the new Buffalo Bills stadium

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — The hundreds of men and women building the new Buffalo Bills stadium continue to be celebrated for their punctual progress, as project leaders told 7 News the construction is "exactly on schedule."

"These men and women here are going to provide the best experience to all of the NFL on June 1, 2026. It's going to be an amazing place," said project director Joe Byrne of Turner Construction.

On Friday construction workers were celebrated at a special luncheon for getting the project to the steel structural phase.

"Probably three to four weeks you'll see [steel] rising out of the ground," said Byrne.

He said the project is making great progress, because of the consistent hard work being done.

"The building trades of Buffalo, they work like no others in the country," said Byrne. "These men and women went above and beyond for the Buffalo Bills, county, state, and company."

New York Governor Kathy Hochul and other state and local leaders were also at the luncheon. They, along with construction workers, signed the first steel beam, which will be displayed in the new stadium. Hochul signed her name, and "Go Bills."

"Hopefully my kids see that beam," said Cleveland Wright, a heavy equipment operator on the new stadium site.

Wright is a Bills fan and said that he looks forward to coming to work every day to give the new stadium 110% effort. He has been working on the stadium for months, even during recent heavy snow.



"During the snow, you get a little down, but then you look at the partner next to you and he gets you that morale to push on through," said Wright. "We’re going to get this done, and this is one of those lifetime dreams we're going to have."

Bills Hall of Famer Thurman Thomas was also there meeting with workers. His company, 34 Group, partnered with Gilbane Building Company, Turner Construction Company and ARC partners to move the Bills across Abbott Road in 2026.

"What I did best in Highmark Stadium I won't get to do in this stadium, which was play a football game," said Thomas. "Even though I'm not part of the team I’m still part of the team, and still have an opportunity leaving my mark on the new stadium."

The new stadium is set to be completed by June 1, 2026.