Buffalo Bills get WR who has "that dog in him;" add Keon Coleman with first pick of second round

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — It took longer than expected, but the Buffalo Bills finally made a pick in the 2024 NFL Draft by selecting Florida State wide receiver Keon Coleman with the first pick in the second round.

Coleman is a big-bodied threat who attacks jump balls with his 6'4", 215-pound frame. As a junior with the Seminoles, Coleman caught 50 passes for 658 yards and 11 touchdowns. The knock on Coleman is his lack of game-changing speed, but his other strengths make him a worthwhile gamble for the Bills as they look to find a true boundary wide receiver.

Keon Coleman: Perhaps the most polarizing WR prospect in the class. Not interested in the first round but hard to ignore the upside on day two. pic.twitter.com/qpTScoJn4V — Matthew Bové (@Matt_Bove) April 24, 2024

“He has what we call that dog in him, where it’s his ball and nobody else’s," Football Gameplan Owner Emory Hunt told 7 Sports at the NFL Combine. "He plays bully ball out there. And if you go back and watch the LSU game and other opponents how he bullied some of these defensive backs, at the point of attack and off the line of scrimmage. When the ball is in the air you can’t bump him off the route, he’s going to be physical to fight through that contact and he’s going to go up and get the football.”

Coleman should be able to immediately contribute to a Bills offense searching for weapons following the departures of Stefon Diggs, Gabe Davis, Deonte Harty, and Trent Sherfield. While his skill set is different than what the Bills have had in years past, his ability to bring in contested catches was something GM Brandon Beane coveted.

Polk of the guys I watched. Keon Coleman is good too, think he can be even better in the NFL https://t.co/YPUuNRlLZK — Jon Ledyard (@LedyardNFLDraft) April 26, 2024

“He’s going to be a quarterback's best friend," Hunt added. "He has such a wide catch radius and the arrogant hands that we like to say, where if that ball is in the air, it’s in his zip code, and he's going to get it.”

Bove's Take:

Coleman is one of the most polarizing wide receivers in this draft class. Some experts are worried about his speed and his lack of consistently creating separation.

But others will note he plays faster than his 40-time suggests. He finished the gauntlet drill at the NFL Combine faster than anyone else in his group.

Keon Coleman (@FSUFootball) reached the fastest speed of group 8 during the gauntlet drill (20.36 mph), despite recording the slowest forty time (4.61s).#NFLCombine x @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/1SioPdOPNU — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) March 2, 2024

This doesn't solve all the Bills wide receivers problems. They should still be using another premium asset to get more weapons for Allen. But it's a start and Coleman's upside is hard to pass up.