Buffalo Bills fire special teams coordinator Matthew Smiley

Doug Murray/AP
Buffalo Bills special teams coordinator Matthew Smiley walks on the field before an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Doug Murray)
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo Bills special teams coordinator Matthew Smiley has been fired, per sources.

This comes after the team's AFC Championship loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in January.

Just last week, head coach Sean McDermott told reporters that the Bills weren't planning on moving on from Smiley.

He signed on with the Bills as an assistant special teams coordinator in 2017, before becoming the special teams coordinator.

Smiley is also an Air Force veteran who was recently nominated for the NFL Salute to Service Award.

 

