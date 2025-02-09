Buffalo Bills fire special teams coordinator Matthew Smiley

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo Bills special teams coordinator Matthew Smiley has been fired, per sources.

This comes after the team's AFC Championship loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in January.

Really good man. Have always enjoyed my interactions with him. But the special teams blunders over the years have happened far too often. Wishing him and his family nothing but the best. https://t.co/wyztAt4WT2 — Matthew Bové (@Matt_Bove) February 9, 2025

Just last week, head coach Sean McDermott told reporters that the Bills weren't planning on moving on from Smiley.

FWIW, I have no issue with McDermott saying last week he wasn’t planning on moving on from Smiley & then changing his mind. It shows that thought went into the decision. I’m sure he and Beane went over things this week and decided a change was needed. — Matthew Bové (@Matt_Bove) February 9, 2025

He signed on with the Bills as an assistant special teams coordinator in 2017, before becoming the special teams coordinator.

Smiley is also an Air Force veteran who was recently nominated for the NFL Salute to Service Award.