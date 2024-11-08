Buffalo Bills Special Teams Coordinator nominated for NFL Salute to Service Award for his service in Air Force

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — Each season the NFL awards the Salute to Service Award to a player, coach, staff or alumni who honors and supports the military. This year’s nominee from the Buffalo Bills is Special Teams Coordinator Matthew Smiley, an Air Force veteran.

Fans can vote for Smiley until November 30.

Before Smiley was coordinating plays in the NFL, he was fixing planes as a maintenance officer in the U.S. Air Force. During his four years in service, Smiley was deployed to combat zones four times in support of Operation Enduring Freedom. Smiley received the United States Air Force Commendation Medal for his service.

Serving his country is something that’s in Smiley’s DNA. Smiley’s father John was a an Air Force pilot, and retired as a colonel.

Smiley joined the Air Force upon graduating from University of Illinois with his Masters degree. Even while stationed in Grand Forks, North Dakota, Smiley couldn’t get away from football. He worked with the specialists at the University of North Dakota, coaching two All-American kickers in 2001 and 2003.

USAA, a partner in the NFL’s Salute to Service Award, will contribute $25,000 in the recipient’s name to official aid societies representing all U.S. military branches. In addition, the NFL will also donate $25,000 to the winner’s military or veteran charity of choice.