Buffalo Bills fans greet team at airport after comeback win over Kansas City Chiefs

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo Bills fans gave the team a warm welcome as they returned from a big 24-20 comeback win over the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Bills and Chiefs went back and forth all afternoon and the score was tied at the end of the first, second and third quarters. The Chiefs took a 20-17 lead about 4 minutes into the fourth quarter and that score held until Bills quarterback Josh Allen threw a touchdown pass to tight end Dawson Knox to take a 24-20 lead with 1:04 left.

The Chiefs took the field looking to stage a comeback of their own but that comeback was cut short when cornerback Taron Johnson intercepted a Patrick Mahomes pass at the Kansas City 32-yard line. The Bills took over and sealed the win.

Allen led the Bills with 329 passing yards and three touchdowns. Wide receiver Stefon Diggs led the receiving corps with 10 catches for 148 yards and a touchdown. Running back Devin Singletary also had a big game, with 17 carries for 85 yards and four catches for 22 yards.

On the defensive side of the ball, all-pro edge rusher Von Miller showcased why the team signed him to a blockbuster six-year deal this offseason. Miller had four tackles, two sacks, two tackles for a loss and two quarterback hits. Miller's success was a big part of a complete defensive effort to hold Mahomes and the Chiefs to 20 points.

This was Buffalo's second win in Kansas City in the last two seasons and the team now sits alone in first place in the AFC with a record of 5-1.

The team returned to Buffalo Niagara International Airport just after midnight and fans were there to greet them after the big win. They now head into the bye week and are set to take on the Green Bay Packers on Sunday Night Football when they return.