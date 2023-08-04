Buffalo Bills fans filled with excitement for the 'Return of the Blue and Red'

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — Some Buffalo Bills fans started arriving at Highmark Stadium well before noon Friday. They were heading to the Bills store to buy items and to get ready for the team's annual "Return of the Blue and Red."

Many fans were filled with excitement to have a chance to see the team back on the football field before the season starts.

“It’s definitely cool being here. I’ve never seen it. It's the first time and we love Josh Allen,” Addyson Kleean, Bills fan.

Even though the stadium gates didn't open until 4 p.m. Friday fans came early, excited to see the team.

“The Bills Mafia is definitely going to be rowdy and since it's Damar Hamlin's first game back, I definitely expect everything to be super pumped and everybody really, really excited,” declared Kleean.

But with the new Bills stadium under construction across the street from Highmark Stadium, there are some changes to parking, so some fans arrived early to avoid any parking issues.

“But luckily it's free and hopefully — we get here early enough, we get parking,” commented Jonathan Patenaud, Bills fan.

Parking is free for this event, but there are fewer parking options. Some Bills tailgaters arrived early and parked in this private lot near the stadium, giving fans a taste of what to expect for the regular season.

“You're going to have to get here a little bit earlier and just find a spot if you can. They're losing a lot of parking, so I think it's going to be a little difficult to find any parking now,” noted Cody Souder, Bills Fan.

But for long-time Bills fan Jay Vandermark and his family, who traveled nearly four hours to Orchard Park from Deposit, New York. They got a parking pass, invited by “Make-A-Wish" for their son Jackson, who was born with heart defects.

“What are you hoping for the season?” Buckley asked. “Make it to the Super Bowl, and win,” replied Jackson.

Jackson's dad and his 15-year-old sister Brooke are devoted bills fans.

“I’ve always been a fan of them, but actually just getting more into football last season,” Brooke explained.

“I’ve been a Bills fan since I was a kid and so been with them through the 90's — and the through hard years,” commented Jay Vandermark.

“What are you expecting to see on that field tonight?” Buckley questioned. “I’m hoping to see a lot of good camaraderie with the guys and then just training and get ready for the season..and hopefully doing big things this year,” responded Vandermark.

Friday’s event is free, but fans still needed tickets. The Bills and M&T Bank teamed up to give 800 tickets to children and families who normally would not have access to a game-day experience.

“Good luck Bills! Let’s go!” Shouted tailgaters.