Buffalo Bills fall 22-16 to Jets in overtime on Monday Night Football

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Bills suffered a heartbreaking loss to the New York Jets to start their 2023 regular season campaign.

Both team's opening drives started with punts but New York's was by far the most attention worthy. On the fourth play of the drive, Rodgers was sacked by Leonard Floyd and stayed down after the play.

It would later be ruled he suffered an ankle injury that would end up sidelining him for the rest of the game.

After exchanging field goals in the first and early second quarter. Buffalo would strike the endzone first. Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs connected on a five-yard touchdown pass that put the Bills up 10-3 after the PAT with under five minutes left in the half.

The Bills run defense struggled against Jets running back Breece Hall who needed just two carries to gain 109 yards on the ground. But Tyler Bass's second field goal of the game late in the first half would give Buffalo a 13-3 halftime lead.

New York would receive the second half kickoff and produce a 12-play drive that resulted in a field goal to shrink the Bills lead to 13-6.

The Jets made a field goal, putting the team in the lead 16-13.

With less than 10 seconds in the game, the Bills tried for a field goal and succeeded, leading to a tie of 16-16.

The Bills won the coin toss in overtime, but failed to move the ball downfield.

The Jets scored a touchdown on the following punt return, leading to a final score of 22-16.