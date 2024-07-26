Buffalo Bills expand attendance for 'Return of the Blue and Red' at Highmark Stadium as excitement grows

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — If you didn't get the opportunity to make it to St. John Fisher University for Buffalo Bills training camp don't worry, perhaps the team's biggest summer event is still on the horizon.

Free tickets are still available for the annual "Return of the Blue and Red" open practice at Highmark Stadium.

This year's event is set for Friday, August 2nd starting at 5:30 p.m. and for the first time, the Bills are expanding the number of tickets available to accommodate the excitement of Bills Mafia.

"It's a big event for us and our fans," said Andy Major, Bills Vice President of Operations & Guest Experience. "Coach McDermott is really a big fan of this event, you know he kind of kicked it off when he first started as head coach. Every year it's gotten to be more and more and more fans and this year we decided to open up the upper level and really blow it out and have as many Bills fans as possible."

Return of the Blue and Red



Friday, August 2nd

Highmark Stadium - Orchard Park

Tickets are free while supplies last

Parking Lots open at 3 p.m.

Parking is $5 (proceeds will donated to the Buffalo Bills Foundation)

Gates open at 4 p.m.

Practice from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

The "Return of the Blue and Red" event is not only a practice for Buffalo Bills players and coaches but also for the stadium operations team as the organization gets ready for the start of the 2024 season.

"We are going to treat this kind of like a preseason game," said Major. "Give ourselves a dry run of parking and traffic, working closely with the sheriff and our team to make sure fans have a great experience."