Buffalo Bills embracing change with roster & coaching staff

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. [WKBW] — For years we've heard the word continuity thrown around One Bills Drive but as the team gets ready for the 2022 season things are a bit different.

"I think change is good and it can be good if handled the right way," Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott said.

With sky-high expectations the Bills and McDermott will need to adjust to some new faces on the coaching staff. Former Offensive Coordinator Brian Daboll is now the Head Coach of the New York Giants. Ken Dorsey, who served as the Bills QB coach for the last three seasons, has been promoted to OC to replace Daboll. Former Special Teams Coordinator Heath Farwell is now with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Aaron Kromer, who served as the Bills Offensive Line Coach from 2015 to 2016, returns to replace Bobby Johnson, who joined Daboll in New York.

But despite all the changes, McDermott sees this as an opportunity for continued growth.

"We've been able to bring in some veteran coaches and younger coaches who are wet behind the ears," McDermott said. "It's exciting to watch them have a true passion for the game and the coaching business."

Perhaps no move on the coaching staff is bigger than the promotion of Dorsey. While the sample size is small, the face of the franchise seems to think he's off to a great start.

"When we first got him to be the Offensive Coordinator here, I couldn't be happier," Bills quarterback Josh Allen said. "You know, just knowing the verbage, the terminology, and the competitive spirit that he and I share. It's a very, very good fit and I'm excited for him to call some live plays for us."

While Dorsey and Daboll have different coaching philosophies, they also have plenty in common, and that's on full display every time the team steps on the practice field.

"The one thing that they do share is an extreme competitive nature," Allen added. "They get fired up in practice and they start yapping a little bit to the defensive guys and they want to call their best stuff, so I'm excited for that."

The Bills have two more sessions of OTAs before mandatory mini camp begins in mid-June.