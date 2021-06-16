Buffalo Bills DT Star Lotulelei eager to get back to work

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — For the first time in nearly a year and a half, Star Lotulelei was in Orchard Park practicing with his team. After opting out of the 2020 season due to COVID concerns, Lotulelei reported to Bills mandatory minicamp on Tuesday.

"I was happy because the team was doing so well. The success they had last year was great, it was a bummer not to be a part of it, but again, I made the decision, I don't regret it, but I was happy for the guys," Lotulelei said. "I was hoping they would've got it done but you know, it is what it is and we'll see what happens this year."

The 31-year-old defensive tackle said he spent the time away from football with his family. After taking about a month off from working out, Lotulelei said he lifted weights and has been doing cardio to keep him in game shape. He knows there will be some rust but is excited to get back to work.

"I'm ready," Lotulelei added. "I'm ready to be back like I said, I had a good time this practice and we just got done, so it was good."

"He can help us, we know that," head coach Sean McDermott said. "It's just, he's going to need to get himself to get the work in to get himself back and acclimated, comfortable, and ready to go."

"The things he can do on the field are just special and above that in the locker room," quarterback Josh Allen added. "He's a guy everyone gravitates to, even though he doesn't say much, so he's awesome."