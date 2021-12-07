Buffalo Bills DT Harrison Phillips selected as nominee for Walter Payton Man of the Year Award

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Harrison Phillips has been selected as the Bills nominee for the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award.

This is the second year in a row that Phillips has been nominated for the award.

"Considered the league's most prestigious honor, the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award presented by Nationwide recognizes NFL players who have exhibited excellence on the field, and whose passion to impact lives extends beyond the game," according to the NFL.

One player from each NFL teams is nominated for the award and and will receive up to $40,000 donated to the charity of their choice. The winner of the award will be announced during NFL Honors on February 10 and will have $250,000 donated to their charity of choice.

Phillips is part of the Playmakers Organization, its mission is to "enhances the lives of all kids and families through inclusive sports, community service and life-long relationships."

He has hosted several events in the Western New York, including inviting youth to the Bills field house, hosting Christmas parties and gathering toys for children, and joining children to clean up a local playground.