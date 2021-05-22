The softer side of a Bills defensive lineman

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — A member of the Buffalo Bills is keeping busy helping local children during the off season.

Defensive lineman Harrison Phillips, and members of his Playmakers organization, spent the day cleaning up the Bornhava playground on Chateau Terrace in Amherst.

Bornhava is a preschool that helps children with special needs from five local counties.

Phillips' Playmakers is an organization that promotes social inclusion and kindness with year-round sports programs and activities for kids with developmental differences and special needs.

Phillips said, "It's not like a teacher/student or mentorship role. These are my friends. I like to check in on everybody on their birthdays and in school. It feels good. And with COVID last year, I couldn't see them as much as I wanted to. I did a lot of Zoom things. In a normal year like this year, we're hoping to have events every month to see everybody."