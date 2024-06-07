Buffalo Bills DT DaQuan Jones has All-Pro expectations in 2024

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — DaQuan Jones was having one of the best years of his NFL career. He was a force on the Buffalo Bills defensive line and had a big hand in some dominant performances from that unit in the first four games of the 2023 season.

Then the team went to London and it all went south. Jones suffered a significant pectoral injury, that kept him sidelined for almost the entire regular season. When he did return, he was playing through injury and not 100 percent. But the adversity of last season and the chemistry already built in Buffalo made Jones's free agency decision a simple one.

Ed Oliver was exceptional last season.



But the guy who lines up next to him thinks he's just scratching the surface #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/ivHvMMQxVr — Matthew Bové (@Matt_Bove) June 7, 2024

“I want to go out there and prove to the City of Buffalo and this team and my teammates that I’m the player they want and need here in the middle and I can go out there and help this team get to the next level," Jones told 7 Sports during Bills OTAs.

The 32-year-old defensive tackle signed a two-year, $16 million deal with the Bills early in free agency. Given his experience in the league and his age, it's not unrealistic to think Jones' NFL career is in its final few years, which is part of the reason why he wants to make the most of the next few seasons. Despite his significant injury in 2023, he has lofty goals for his team and himself.

“All-Pro is my mindset. Everyone is like, have you ever been All-Pro? I’m like no, I haven’t, but in year 11 I’m trying to go All-Pro, and just keep trying to push myself to play at a high level, compete with these guys, and make sure I’m holding my part so guys like Ed Oliver, AJ Epenesa, and Greg Rousseau can all go out there and do their job.”

“We talk about you’re either growing or you’re dying a little bit, you’re never staying the same, and he’s constantly working towards that growth,” defensive coordinator Bobby Babich said. “It’s fun to watch, I love DQ, and he does a great job for us as far as trying to do what we ask at a high level.”

Jones said he tries to pay very little attention to the noise surrounding his team and the entire league. But he knows some people are sleeping on the Bills this season, which is a role they can embrace.

“Let ‘em talk, let ‘em sleep on us, let ‘em put the attention on Miami, or the Jets, New England. We can just go under the radar and keep on stacking wins and hopefully get to the promised land this year. But I mean, let ‘em talk, we’ll let our style of play do the talking for us.”

Jones and the Bills begin mandatory minicamp on Tuesday, June 11th. After three days of minicamp, the Bills will be off until training camp, which begins on July 23 in Rochester.