Buffalo Bills defensive back Rasul Douglas wants to continue being a playmaker for his new team

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — When former Green Bay Packer, now Buffalo Bills defensive back Rasul Douglas was traded to Buffalo just before the NFL trade deadline, he thought it was a joke.

Quickly, Douglas learned that it was indeed not April 1st and that he had a one-way ticket to Orchard Park.

Rasul Douglas said he thought the Packers were joking when he initially was told he was being traded. Said he didn’t realize it was real until he got a call from Mark Murphy. — Matthew Bové (@Matt_Bove) November 2, 2023

"We all can't believe it. It's reality. That (Green Bay) was home for me."

Also, let's clear something up. There technically are no "one-way" tickets from Green Bay to Buffalo, hence why Bills general manager Brandon Beane said on Wednesday that Douglas wasn't even at the Bills facility before their practice that day.

Rasul Douglas is still traveling. Probably won’t practice today. Should be at facility soon for physical. “Not a lot of direct flights from Green Bay to Buffalo” - Brandon Beane — Matthew Bové (@Matt_Bove) November 1, 2023

Douglas fits what the Bills needed in their secondary with the loss of Tre'Davious White earlier in the year. He's a ball-hungry defensive back with an ability to create turnovers, an area Buffalo has struggled with over the last few games.

He sees Buffalo as a team with a legitimate Super Bowl window, one that he wants to be a part of.

"I came here to play and make plays for this organization. That's really my focus. Doing whatever this team needs me to do. Whether it's this week, next week or whatever it may be. And play my heart out."