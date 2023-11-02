Watch Now
Buffalo Bills defensive back Rasul Douglas wants to continue being a playmaker for his new team

Douglas fits what the Bills needed in their secondary with the loss of Tre'Davious White earlier in the year.
Posted at 7:07 PM, Nov 02, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-02 19:07:00-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — When former Green Bay Packer, now Buffalo Bills defensive back Rasul Douglas was traded to Buffalo just before the NFL trade deadline, he thought it was a joke.

Quickly, Douglas learned that it was indeed not April 1st and that he had a one-way ticket to Orchard Park.

"We all can't believe it. It's reality. That (Green Bay) was home for me."

Also, let's clear something up. There technically are no "one-way" tickets from Green Bay to Buffalo, hence why Bills general manager Brandon Beane said on Wednesday that Douglas wasn't even at the Bills facility before their practice that day.

Douglas fits what the Bills needed in their secondary with the loss of Tre'Davious White earlier in the year. He's a ball-hungry defensive back with an ability to create turnovers, an area Buffalo has struggled with over the last few games.

He sees Buffalo as a team with a legitimate Super Bowl window, one that he wants to be a part of.

"I came here to play and make plays for this organization. That's really my focus. Doing whatever this team needs me to do. Whether it's this week, next week or whatever it may be. And play my heart out."

