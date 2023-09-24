Buffalo Bills defense records five turnovers in 37-3 win over Washington Commanders

LANDOVER, MD. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Bills tallied a whopping five total takeaways in their dominate 37-3 win over the Washington Commanders at Fedex Field Sunday afternoon.

The Bills would receive the opening kick and drive down the field for 57 yards in 11 plays before settling for a Tyler Bass field goal to put them up 3-0. Buffalo's defense would then halt the ensuing Commanders drive after two straight sacks and Terrel Bernard's second interception of the season.

After both teams exchanged punts, Josh Allen wasted no time when he and the offense got back on the field. On the very first play, Allen connected with Gabe Davis for a 35-yard touchdown strike that would put Buffalo ahead 10-0 late in the opening quarter.

The second quarter remained firmly in Buffalo's control. The defense once again intercepted Commanders' quarterback Sam Howell. This time around it was safety Micah Hyde with his first interception in two years. The Bills would add two field goals in that quarter and go to halftime with a 16-0 advantage.

Much like we saw in the first half, the Bills defense kept the Commanders off the scoreboard to start the third quarter. Deep in Bills territory, Howell threw his third interception of the game. This one being picked off by Tre'Davious White. Josh Allen would throw his fourth interception of the season on the ensuing Bills drive. But the stingy Buffalo defense kept this game locked up at 16-0.

In the fourth quarter with a little over 10 minutes to play. After the Bills defense once again added another turnover to their stat line. This one a fumble recovered by Terrel Bernard. Allen was able to use his legs and scramble for a 10-yard touchdown. Increasing his team's lead to 23-0 after the PAT.

However, in Landover, Maryland when it rains, it pours. Figuratively and literally. AJ Epenesa records his first career interception and touchdown on a pick-six on the ensuing Washington drive. Marking the defense's fifth turnover of the afternoon. Buffalo would extend their lead to 30-0.

A late Latavius Murray touchdown would end the day's scoring for the Bills. And Buffalo secures a 37-3 victory over the Washington Commanders.