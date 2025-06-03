Buffalo Bills cornerback Tre'Davious White following in footsteps of Kyle Williams and Lorenzo Alexander

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — Tre'Davious White will always appreciate and remember the guidance and advice he was given as a rookie with the Buffalo Bills in 2017. Now, it's his turn to pay it forward.

During voluntary workouts, White shared his role and approach to helping mentor 2025 first-round pick Maxwell Hairston. What makes this situation even more interesting is that the two players are the front-runners for the starting cornerback job opposite Christian Benford. But White isn't letting that get in the way.

Tre'Davious White gave a really good & insightful answer about his role in mentoring Maxwell Hairston. Said it's his job to help Hairston like veterans Kyle Williams and Lorenzo Alexander helped him as a young player #BillsMafia @WKBW pic.twitter.com/8FBW2AAFEG — Matthew Bové (@Matt_Bove) June 3, 2025

"I just remember being in a similar position and being a first-round corner, coming here to a whole new atmosphere and everything, but I was just trying to find someone to teach me the way in this league," White said on Tuesday. "So the only thing I can do is give him little nuggets in his ear here and there because he's already got everybody else in his ear, so I just want to slow play it and let him know that anything he needs and any questions he has I'm here to be a resource for sure."

White credited players like Kyle Williams and Lorenzo Alexander as the veterans who helped shape him into the player he became. He said it's part of his job to do the same for Hairston, even though they are competing for playing time.

"Competition brings the best out of everybody, and this is just going to make our team so much better, so that's the way I look at that."

Defensive coordinator Bobby Babich was asked about White and fellow veteran Dane Jackson and the influence they could have on Hairston. He referenced how their character on and off the field will go a long way in developing a young player.

"I think those are two guys that would influence rookies and are influencing rookies in a positive way," Babich said. "They're selfless and they want to see young guys prosper in the same way that maybe a Tre White helped a Dane or going back to it Dane helped CB (Benford). It's great to have them back and they are an absolute asset to have in that room."

"It brings me gratitude and appreciation for the game and for the people that I do it with because these guys here are just genuine friends and brothers," White said of being back. "It makes coming to work every day easy because I'm doing it with people I genuinely like and love."