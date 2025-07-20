BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — We're just learning that the Buffalo Public School District has a new superintendent, but an official announcement won't be made until Tuesday.

Buffalo School District to announce new superintendent on Tuesday

School Board Member Sharon Belton Cottman, told our senior reporter Eileen Buckley that the Board of Education will be voting in, and then introducing the new superintendent at 3 pm on Tuesday at the Buffalo Academy of Performing Arts on Masten Avenue.

Dr. Will Keresztes has filled the role as Interim Superintendent since Dr. Tonja Williams Knight retired at the end of the past school year

We will have complete coverage of the announcement online and on air throughout the day Tuesday right here on 7 News.