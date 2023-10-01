Watch Now
SportsBuffalo Bills

Actions

Buffalo Bills cornerback Tre'Davious White carted off the field

Dolphins Bills Football
Matt Durisko/AP
Miami Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert (31) catches a pass over Buffalo Bills cornerback Tre'Davious White (27) and safety Taylor Rapp (20) during an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023, in Orchard Park, NY. (AP Photo/Matt Durisko)
Dolphins Bills Football
Posted at 3:46 PM, Oct 01, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-01 15:46:52-04

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. [WKBW] — Buffalo Bills star cornerback Tre'Davious White was carted off the field late in the third quarter against the Miami Dolphins. The Bills announced White suffered an ankle injury.

White went down with a non-contact injury and was immediately tended to by trainers. After the injury, White was visibly distraught and threw his helmet and pounded the ground. He was then surrounded by his teammates before getting aided to the cart.

White, 28, previously missed a year with a torn ACL. White has played his entire career with the Bills after he was selected in the first round of the 2017 NFL Draft.

Get Bills game updates the Monday after each game by signing up for our Monday Morning Quarterback newsletter.
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
wkbw_50662_7Things_FS_White.jpg

Plan your weekend in WNY!