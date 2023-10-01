Buffalo Bills cornerback Tre'Davious White carted off the field

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. [WKBW] — Buffalo Bills star cornerback Tre'Davious White was carted off the field late in the third quarter against the Miami Dolphins. The Bills announced White suffered an ankle injury.

The Bills announce Tre White has an ankle injury and he's being evaluated. — Matthew Bové (@Matt_Bove) October 1, 2023

White went down with a non-contact injury and was immediately tended to by trainers. After the injury, White was visibly distraught and threw his helmet and pounded the ground. He was then surrounded by his teammates before getting aided to the cart.

White, 28, previously missed a year with a torn ACL. White has played his entire career with the Bills after he was selected in the first round of the 2017 NFL Draft.