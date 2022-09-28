Buffalo Bills CB Dane Jackson returns to practice nine days after leaving MNF game in an ambulance

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — Nine days after leaving Highmark Stadium in an ambulance, Buffalo Bills cornerback Dane Jackson was back at practice with his team in Orchard Park on Wednesday.

Jackson, a 25-year-old defensive back in his third year in the NFL, suffered a neck injury in the Bills' Monday Night Football home opener against the Titans on September 19. Jackson's neck snapped backwards awkwardly after a collision with teammate Tremaine Edmunds. An ambulance was driven out onto the field to take Jackson to ECMC in Buffalo.

The Bills coaching staff later announced that Jackson had not sustained any spinal injuries from the hit, and that he maintained the ability to move his extremities throughout.

On Wednesday, Jackson appeared on the field with teammates in a red non-contact jersey. His participation in practice was listed as limited by the team.

Last Monday, Dane Jackson was taken to ECMC in ambulance. Today he was back on the field practicing #BillsMafia @WKBW pic.twitter.com/NBSJDaJNxc — Matthew Bové (@Matt_Bove) September 28, 2022

The Buffalo Bills are dealing with a long injury report early in a season which they entered with high expectations.

In the secondary, safety Micah Hyde is out for the season with a neck injury. Hyde was injured in the same game as Jackson. Safety Jordan Poyer was limited in practice on Wednesday. Cornerback Christian Benford is week-to-week and recently had surgery on his hand. Star cornerback Tre'Davious White started the season on the reserve list after an ACL tear ended his 2021 campaign.

Tight end Dawson Knox and defensive tackle Ed Oliver were also limited in practice Wednesday due to injuries. Ryan Bates (concussion protocol), Dion Dawkins (illness), Jake Kumerow and Jordan Philips did not practice due to injury.

The Bills are on the road on Sunday, playing the Baltimore Ravens with a 1 p.m. kickoff. Both teams enter the game with 2-1 records this season.