Buffalo Bills bring back two familiar faces on the defensive line

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — With two key injuries on the defensive line, the Buffalo Bills are bringing back some familiar faces. On Wednesday the team announced both Jordan Phillips and Quinton Jefferson have been signed to the 53-man roster.

Phillips was recently with the Dallas Cowboys but was released earlier in the week. He appeared in just two games and has one tackle.

Johnson spent the first half of this season with the Cleveland Browns. He played in five games and had one sack and six tackles.

Both veteran defensive linemen were available for a reason. They have had slow starts to the 2024 season, but returning to the Bills could be a spark. For Phillips, he's always seemed to play his best football in Buffalo, which I asked him about on Wednesday.

"For sure, mostly because I'm an acquired taste, and they like my taste (here), you know what I'm saying?"

This season will be Phillips' third stint with the Bills. He's played in 54 games and started 19. As for Jefferson, he only spent one season in Buffalo in 2020, playing in all 16 regular season games.

"I had some options, but I definitely wanted to come back here," Jefferson said on Wednesday. "I'm familiar with everybody, there's a winning culture, they know me and know my skill set, and it seemed like a great fit and opportunity."

"I'm glad to have those two back," Bills quarterback Josh Allen said. "They have been good locker room guys for us and they'll make an immediate impact on the field."

As for that impact, both players feel like they're ready to play if needed. It may be a stretch to think they could be ready for the Colts game on Sunday, but with so many injuries on the defensive line, the Bills may not have any other choice.

"I just want to give them enough to stick," Phillips added. "I want to finish my career here, and that's it. So whatever I've got to do to do that and be here for the team is what I'm going to try and do."