Buffalo Bills bring back punter Matt Haack as Sam Martin deals with injury

BUFFALO, N.Y. [WKBW] — As the Buffalo Bills prepare for their divisional playoff game against the Kansas City Cheifs they are bringing back a familiar face. According to league sources the Bills are signing punter Matt Haack after Sam Martin was injured in the Wild Card matchup against Pittsburgh. The news was first reported by ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Haack punted for the Bills in 2021 and appeared in 17 games. During his first stint with the Bills Haack worked with the same specialists the team currently has; long-snapper Reid Ferguson and kicker Tyler Bass.

After his first and only full season with the Bills Haack was released after losing an off-season punting competition with Matt Araiza. Since leaving the Bills Haack has spent time with the Colts and Browns.

Haack will replace Martin, who is the reigning AFC Special Teams Player of the Month. Martin was inured on a blocked field goal attempt at the end of the first half on Monday night. As Martin tried chasing down the ball following the blocked kick he pulled a hamstring. Martin returned to the game in the second half.

Buffalo hosts Kansas City on Sunday at 6:30 p.m. at Highmark Stadium.