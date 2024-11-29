Buffalo Bills announce snow shovelers are needed at Highmark Stadium

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Bills are looking for your help shoveling snow at Highmark Stadium.

The team is asking anyone over the age of 18 who is interested in snow removal to sign up online here.

"Due to unpredictable snowfall, we may not know if shovelers will be needed until the day before. We will call all shovelers based on the availability that is provided on the google doc sheet," the team said on its website.

Shovelers will be paid $20 an hour and food and hot beverages will be provided.

The team said shovelers should dress appropriately for the weather and you may bring your own shovel but shovels will also be provided by the Bills and ABM.

You can find more information here.

As for the game against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday night, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz said the latest information from the University of Albany Weather Center is that it is expected that the heaviest snow will have stopped by game time and at this time they do not expect the game to be postponed.

However, it is possible there could be 20 to 30 inches of snow on the ground which will be "concerning" for people trying to travel to the game.

Officials recommend if you're planning on going to the game use caution to get there safely. You should also dress accordingly as there will be gusty winds and wind chills are expected to be in the teens during the game.