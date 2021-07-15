Buffalo Bills announce 2021 training camp schedule, three practices open to public

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Bills announced 2021 training camp will begin Wednesday, July 28 at 10:00 a.m.

Three practices will be open to the public, Saturday, July 31, Saturday, August 7 and Wednesday, September 1.

The Bills say tickets are complimentary but still required and can be ordered here. Season ticket members can order tickets now, the general public can order tickets beginning at 10:00 a.m. Friday. There is a six ticket limit per person.

Parking is complimentary and due to NFL COVID-19 protocols the team says there will not be autograph signings.

The team previously announced training camp would be held in Orchard Park for second consecutive year due to COVID-19. Bills GM Brandon Beane called the decision "tough."

You can view the full practice schedule below

PRACTICE SCHEDULE

Wednesday, July 28 (10 am)

Thursday, July 29 (10 am)

Friday, July 30 (10 am)

Saturday, July 31 (10 am) at Highmark Stadium

Sunday, August 1 (no practice)

Monday, August 2 (10 am)

Tuesday, August 3 (10 am)

Wednesday, August 4 (no practice)

Thursday, August 5 (10 am)

Friday, August 6 (10 am)

Saturday, August 7 (10 am) at Highmark Stadium

Sunday, August 8 (no practice)

Monday, August 9 (10 am)

Tuesday, August 10 (10 am)

Wednesday, August 11 (10 am)

Thursday, August 12 (no practice, travel day)

Friday, August 13 (Bills at Detroit, 7 pm)

Saturday, August 14 (no practice)

Sunday, August 15 (4 pm)

Monday, August 16 (10 am)

Tuesday, August 17 (10 am)

Wednesday, August 18 (no practice)

Thursday, August 19 (10 am)

Friday, August 20 (no practice, travel day)

Saturday, August 21 (Bills at Chicago, 1 pm)

Sunday, August 22 (4 pm)

Monday, August 23 (no practice)

(Tuesday, August 24 and beyond. Will be announced at a later date.)