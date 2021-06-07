Buffalo Bills training camp to be held in Orchard Park for second consecutive year

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Bills announced Monday training camp will be held in Orchard Park for the second consecutive year.

In a statement the team said:

The Buffalo Bills today announced they will hold their 2021 training camp at the ADPRO Training Center in Orchard Park, NY.



The Bills informed St. John Fisher of their intentions over the weekend and appreciate their efforts to try to accommodate the Bills this summer. However, due to the complexities of the NFL's current COVID-19 health protocols in place, the team decided to stay in Orchard Park for a second consecutive summer.



Bills training camp is slated to begin in late July. Exact days and times of practice will be announced at a later date.

The NFL released a memo to teams in May laying out the guidelines for teams traveling for 2021 training camp, you can find more information below.