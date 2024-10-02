Buffalo Bills and Stefon Diggs look back on the past as anticipation builds for Sunday showdown

BUFFALO, NY. (WKBW) — At One Bills Drive, the way the Buffalo Bills approach the topic of former wide receiver Stefon Diggs is a lot like how they’ve handled it anytime it’s been brought up since Diggs' departure this offseason.

“You know we’re just trying to focus on what we can do and the guys that we have in our building here. That’s just how it is every single year," said Bills quarterback Josh Allen.

“We respect Stef and we love Stef and like I said he was a very good player for us and a highly competitive player. From what I see on tape he’s doing the same thing," added head coach Sean McDermott. "So our focus needs to be there and we move forward.”

The team might not admit it but there’s a glaringly obvious amount of anticipation for Sunday’s game. Going up against their former number-one wide receiver after an offseason filled with headlines that painted a picture of a strained relationship turned sour has been the focus point of the Bills and Diggs fallout.

All things considered, however, it’s clear both sides still appreciate what the other did for them to be where they are today.

"Since I stepped into that building we had some good years and had some real good runs," Stefon Diggs told reporters in Houston on Wednesday. "Played at a very high level and built a bond with a good group of guys. It’s something I’ll never forget.”

“I got a lot of love for him and still do. The things he did for me and my career and the things he did in a Buffalo Bills uniform won’t be forgotten anytime soon," Allen added. "Especially from me.”

So the guy who used to wear number 14 for the Bills who now wears number one for the Texans will go back up against his old team who is coming off a tough loss in Baltimore. Kickoff between Buffalo and Houston is set for Sunday at 1:00 p.m. EST.