BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo Bills and Sabres co-owner Kim Pegula is "resting and rehabilitating" after a health issue, the Pegula family said Tuesday.
On June 14 the family announced Kim was receiving medical care as a result of "some unexpected health issues."
On Tuesday the family released the following statement that said in part that Kim is "resting and rehabilitating."
Kim is progressing well and is resting and rehabilitating from a health issue. We are grateful for the medical professionals providing her care and to everyone for their prayers and well wishes. We ask that you please continue to respect our need for privacy during this time.
- Pegula family
