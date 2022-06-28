Watch Now
Buffalo Bills and Sabres co-owner Kim Pegula 'resting and rehabilitating' after health issue, family says

Jeffrey T. Barnes/AP
FILE - Buffalo Bills owner Kim Pegula smiles before an NFL football game against the Washington Football Team Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, in Orchard Park, N.Y. Buffalo Bills and Sabres co-owner Kim Pegula is receiving medical care from what her family on Tuesday, June 14, 2022, described as being “some unexpected health issues.”(AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes, File)
Posted at 5:23 PM, Jun 28, 2022
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo Bills and Sabres co-owner Kim Pegula is "resting and rehabilitating" after a health issue, the Pegula family said Tuesday.

On June 14 the family announced Kim was receiving medical care as a result of "some unexpected health issues."

On Tuesday the family released the following statement that said in part that Kim is "resting and rehabilitating."

Kim is progressing well and is resting and rehabilitating from a health issue. We are grateful for the medical professionals providing her care and to everyone for their prayers and well wishes. We ask that you please continue to respect our need for privacy during this time.
- Pegula family

