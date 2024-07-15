Buffalo Bills and Pittsburgh Steelers to hold joint practice at Acrisure Stadium

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Bills and Pittsburgh Steelers will hold a joint practice at Acrisure Stadium on August 15 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. It will be closed to the public.

The Bills and Steelers will then play a preseason game at Acrisure Stadium on August 17 at 7 p.m.

The #Steelers and Bills will hold a joint practice at Acrisure Stadium on Thursday, August 15 that will be closed to the public.https://t.co/YHKlfShHoR — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) July 15, 2024

The Bills will report to training camp at St. John Fisher University on July 23, the first training camp practice is set for July 24.

Check out the full training camp schedule here.