Buffalo Bills and Pittsburgh Steelers to hold joint practice at Acrisure Stadium

Rick Scuteri/AP
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) runs the ball against the Pittsburgh Steelers during an NFL wild-card playoff football game, Monday, Jan. 15, 2024 in in Orchard Park, NY. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
Posted at 5:04 PM, Jul 15, 2024

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Bills and Pittsburgh Steelers will hold a joint practice at Acrisure Stadium on August 15 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. It will be closed to the public.

The Bills and Steelers will then play a preseason game at Acrisure Stadium on August 17 at 7 p.m.

The Bills will report to training camp at St. John Fisher University on July 23, the first training camp practice is set for July 24.

