Bills and girl's flag football community come together for special opportunity

ROCHESTER, NY. (WKBW) — Following Friday's training camp practice, a few lucky members of some flag football teams got some autographs and snapped a few photos with members of the Bills.

It all has to do with the recent decision from the NYSPHSAA on Tuesday to officially declare girls flag football as an "emerging sport" for the upcoming 2022-2023 academic school year. Meaning it will hold New York State sanctioned competition for the first time ever.

Senior director of youth football and programs for the Bills Preston Teague explained to 7 Sports why this is a major step in the right direction not only for the girls who get to play the sport. But also for the Bills to be an early partner in helping this sport thrive in the years to come.

That interview can watched above.