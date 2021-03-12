Menu

Buffalo Bills agree to terms with OT Daryl Williams on three-year deal worth over $28M

Stew Milne/AP
Buffalo Bills tackle Daryl Williams (75) walks off the field following an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Monday, Dec. 28, 2020, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Stew Milne)
Daryl Williams
Posted at 2:06 PM, Mar 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-12 14:09:58-05

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — One day after re-signing Matt Milano to a four-year deal, Buffalo Bills GM Brandon Beane is not finished with bringing some free agents back to Orchard Park.

The Buffalo Bills have agreed to terms on a three-year deal with offensive tackle Daryl Williams worth over $28 million.

Williams, 28, spent his first five seasons in Carolina with the Panthers, before joining the Bills last season.

Williams started in all 16 regular season games with the Bills and was previously named to the second team All-Pro with the Panthers in 2017.

