Buffalo Bills agree to terms with OT Daryl Williams on three-year deal worth over $28M

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — One day after re-signing Matt Milano to a four-year deal, Buffalo Bills GM Brandon Beane is not finished with bringing some free agents back to Orchard Park.

The Buffalo Bills have agreed to terms on a three-year deal with offensive tackle Daryl Williams worth over $28 million.

The #Bills are giving OT Daryl Williams a 3-year deal worth $28.2M ($9.4M average) with nearly $14M guaranteed. A nice deal for Williams. https://t.co/l8t9unQyPV — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 12, 2021

Williams, 28, spent his first five seasons in Carolina with the Panthers, before joining the Bills last season.

Williams started in all 16 regular season games with the Bills and was previously named to the second team All-Pro with the Panthers in 2017.