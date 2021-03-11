Menu

Buffalo Bills re-sign LB Matt Milano to four-year $44 million contract

John Munson/AP
Buffalo Bills outside linebacker Matt Milano (58) sets up for a play in the first half of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/John Munson)
Matt Milano
Posted at 5:21 PM, Mar 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-11 17:21:06-05

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Bills have re-signed linebacker Matt Milano to a four-year $44 million contract.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reports that $24 million of that contract will be in guaranteed money.

Milano, 26 appeared in 54 games over the last four seasons with the Bills after being drafted 163rd overall in the 2017 NFL Draft.

Milano has been averaging over five tackles a game over the last four seasons.

This comes a day after the Bills freed up over $13 million in cap space after cutting wide receiver John Brown and defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson.

