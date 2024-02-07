Watch Now
Buffalo Bills add new quarterbacks and cornerbacks coaches

Gerald Herbert/AP
New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston (2) talks with quarterbacks coach Ronald Curry during an NFL football practice in Metairie, La., Thursday, June 2, 2022. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
Posted at 5:10 PM, Feb 07, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-07 17:10:56-05

BUFFALO, N.Y. [WKBW] — On Wednesday the Buffalo Bills made several additions to their coaching staff as the group takes shape prior to the 2024 season.

Robert Curry has been hired as the Bills new quarterbacks coach. The job was held by Joe Brady last season prior to taking over as offensive coordinator. Curry and Brady previously worked together with the Saints. According to multiple reports, Curry could have stayed in New Orleans but felt Buffalo was a better opportunity.

Jahmile Addae [pronounced uh-DYE] also joins the Bills staff as the new cornerbacks coach. Addae spent the last two seasons with the Miami Hurricanes and 17 years in college football. John Butler previously served as the Bills cornerbacks coach.

The team also announced Christian Taylor has been hired as a defensive quality control coach. Taylor spent the last four years at William & Mary as their offensive coordinator. William and Mary is the alma mater of Bills head coach Sean McDermott [and Mike Tomlin, in case you hadn't heard].

